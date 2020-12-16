Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives $46.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.10.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. CSFB started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In related news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,138.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $316,506.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 9.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.3% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.71. 52,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.21. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.