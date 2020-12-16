Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,090.85 and last traded at $1,090.85. Approximately 758 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 312% from the average daily volume of 184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,079.20.

DUAVF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Dassault Aviation alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $994.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $936.52.

Dassault Aviation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, the Americas, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft that performs various combat missions for air forces and naval air arms; nEUROn and medium altitude long endurance (MALE) drones; Mirage 2000 aircraft; and aircraft to carry out maritime surveillance, intelligence, medical evacuation, and other missions.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.