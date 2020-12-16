DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Shares Up 5.2%

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.82. 280,704 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 218,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered DAVIDsTEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.25.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 474.13% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DAVIDsTEA stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of DAVIDsTEA as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes.

