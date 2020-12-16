Decarbonization Plus Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DCRBU) Shares Up 2.1%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DCRBU)’s share price traded up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.72. 83,877 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 64,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DCRBU)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation III and changed its name to Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation in August 2020.

