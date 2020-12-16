DeFiner (FIN) One Day Volume Hits $734,369.00

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. One DeFiner token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $938,198.05 and approximately $734,369.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFiner alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00025233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00146240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.54 or 0.00850897 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00175492 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.00427231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00140317 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00085125 BTC.

DeFiner Token Profile

DeFiner’s genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,979,953 tokens. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeFiner Token Trading

DeFiner can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.