Denarius Market Cap Reaches $1.20 Million (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, Denarius has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptohub, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. Denarius has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $53.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,446,395 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Denarius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

