Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VOD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Redburn Partners raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.58. 400,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,265. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,145,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,855,000 after buying an additional 574,571 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 83,857 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 24,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

