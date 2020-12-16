Devery Price Hits $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One Devery token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Devery has a total market capitalization of $319,402.75 and $10,775.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Devery has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00063649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00426718 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025629 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,117 tokens. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Devery’s official website is devery.io. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

