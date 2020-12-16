DIA Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.74 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last seven days, DIA has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. DIA has a total market cap of $40.31 million and $10.74 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIA token can now be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00006975 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00025660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00146236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.40 or 0.00848241 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00182799 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00427264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00143109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00085372 BTC.

DIA Token Profile

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights. The official website for DIA is diadata.org.

Buying and Selling DIA

DIA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

