Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Director Sells $23,400,000.00 in Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $23,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $27.40.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. Analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,320,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,445,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,336,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,760,000 after acquiring an additional 385,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after acquiring an additional 272,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 359,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 256,684 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

