DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential downside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

DKS opened at $53.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $63.29.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 6,873 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $399,390.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,422 shares in the company, valued at $10,716,762.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $104,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,026.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,463 shares of company stock worth $11,147,857 in the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 96.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after buying an additional 2,093,232 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,416 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 63.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 119,019 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 46,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

