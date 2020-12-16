Digital Gold (GOLD) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $62.74 or 0.00294729 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Digital Gold has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $848,911.92 and $910,277.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00024980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00143322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.70 or 0.00844226 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00171994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00414013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00132283 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00083302 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,531 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin.

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

