Digitex Futures (DGTX) Price Up 3.5% This Week

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00025719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00145995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.31 or 0.00852574 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00170888 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00422118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00141627 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00085206 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

