Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD)’s share price were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $18.77. Approximately 13,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 48,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 3.70% of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.