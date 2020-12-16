Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) Trading Down 1.1%

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $10.00. 1,621,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,707,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.05% of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

