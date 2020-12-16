Direxion Shares ETF Trust – Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLYT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Direxion Shares ETF Trust – Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLYT) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.16 and last traded at $52.17. 1,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.38.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Direxion Shares ETF Trust – Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Shares ETF Trust – Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Direxion Shares ETF Trust – Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

