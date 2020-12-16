Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Sells C$4,669,215.20 in Stock

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.29, for a total value of C$4,669,215.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$76,010.48.

DOL opened at C$53.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$16.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,861.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.43. Dollarama Inc. has a 1-year low of C$34.70 and a 1-year high of C$55.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOL shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.20.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

