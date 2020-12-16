DomRaider (DRT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,555.00

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded up 130.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. One DomRaider token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DomRaider has traded up 78.3% against the dollar. DomRaider has a total market capitalization of $788,618.23 and $1,555.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DomRaider Token Profile

DomRaider (CRYPTO:DRT) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DomRaider

DomRaider can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

