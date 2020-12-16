DopeCoin (DOPE) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DopeCoin has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. DopeCoin has a market cap of $218,179.77 and approximately $9,753.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00432621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

