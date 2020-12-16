Dorian Daley Sells 100,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,115,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,104,898. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.87. The stock has a market cap of $184.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

