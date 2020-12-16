Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DLTH. BidaskClub raised shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Duluth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $11.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. Duluth has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $350.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duluth during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,763,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duluth by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 252,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

