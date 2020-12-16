Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (DNE.L) (LON:DNE) Shares Gap Up to $327.00

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (DNE.L) (LON:DNE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $327.00, but opened at $340.68. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (DNE.L) shares last traded at $335.82, with a volume of 6,172 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 329.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 290.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.33 million and a P/E ratio of 5.50.

In other news, insider Brian Finlayson purchased 12,000 shares of Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (DNE.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £39,960 ($52,208.00).

About Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (DNE.L) (LON:DNE)

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company specializes in the provision of private equity finance. The Company’s objective is to target a rate of return on equity of approximately 8% per annum over the long-term. The Company aims to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in private equity funds.

