Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) (LON:EPIC) Shares Gap Up to $67.00

Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) (LON:EPIC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.00, but opened at $69.50. Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) shares last traded at $68.23, with a volume of 19,635 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £144.20 million and a PE ratio of 12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.56.

Get Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L)’s payout ratio is 1.09%.

About Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.