Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Holdings Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $2,589,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,707,221.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,589 shares of company stock valued at $38,006,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.76.

Shares of EW stock opened at $85.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 68.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.59 and a 200-day moving average of $80.49. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $88.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

