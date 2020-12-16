Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.76.

Shares of EW opened at $85.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 68.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.49.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $5,397,627.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,391,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $991,790.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at $8,885,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,589 shares of company stock worth $38,006,762 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $846,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 105,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 372,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,725,000 after acquiring an additional 32,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

