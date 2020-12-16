Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was downgraded by research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

EW stock opened at $85.15 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.49. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 68.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $5,397,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,391,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $2,589,346.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,707,221.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,589 shares of company stock valued at $38,006,762. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

