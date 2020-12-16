eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Cut to $105.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price objective reduced by analysts at SVB Leerink from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.59% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for eHealth’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EHTH. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eHealth in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.62.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $72.62 on Monday. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $60.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -0.21.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eHealth will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $303,369.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 532.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 164,151 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 571.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 75,114 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.