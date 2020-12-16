Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) PT Raised to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

ESI stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.79. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia Mount sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $35,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 53,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 20.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 248,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 8.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

