Elementis plc (ELM.L) (LON:ELM) Shares Gap Down to $115.50

Shares of Elementis plc (ELM.L) (LON:ELM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $115.50, but opened at $110.80. Elementis plc (ELM.L) shares last traded at $115.90, with a volume of 718,149 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £676.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 79.23.

Elementis plc (ELM.L) Company Profile (LON:ELM)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis plc (ELM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis plc (ELM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.