ELEMENTS Linked to the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Total Return Index (NYSEARCA:WMW) Shares Up 18.4%

ELEMENTS Linked to the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Total Return Index (NYSEARCA:WMW) shot up 18.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.44.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Total Return Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Total Return Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.