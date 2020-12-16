Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $164.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.05% from the company’s previous close.

LLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

NYSE:LLY opened at $167.43 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $170.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $160.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9,154.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,178,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth approximately $194,874,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 145,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,468,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

