Elysium Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the US dollar. Elysium has a total market cap of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.53 or 0.00431356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003160 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

