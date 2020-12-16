Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.06.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR opened at $82.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $67.95.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $60,000. Security Asset Management bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.