EncryptoTel [WAVES] Price Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market capitalization of $245,415.66 and $416.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00025191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00145768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.25 or 0.00847799 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00174928 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00426086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00138227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00084800 BTC.

About EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] was first traded on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel.

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

