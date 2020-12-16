Engagement Labs Inc. (EL.V) (CVE:EL) Stock Price Down 28.6%

Shares of Engagement Labs Inc. (EL.V) (CVE:EL) were down 28.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,993,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,032% from the average daily volume of 176,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Engagement Labs Inc. (EL.V) (CVE:EL)

Engagement Labs Inc provides intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure, and benchmark the conversations happening around a brand or industry. The company offers TotalSocial, a platform that focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics.

