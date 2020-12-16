Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Head to Head Contrast

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enphase Energy and Tower Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enphase Energy $624.33 million 32.47 $161.15 million $0.67 239.49 Tower Semiconductor $1.23 billion 2.22 $90.05 million $0.87 29.45

Enphase Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tower Semiconductor. Tower Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enphase Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.7% of Enphase Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Enphase Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enphase Energy and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enphase Energy 24.69% 30.06% 10.78% Tower Semiconductor 6.43% 5.95% 4.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enphase Energy and Tower Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enphase Energy 0 7 11 0 2.61 Tower Semiconductor 0 1 2 0 2.67

Enphase Energy currently has a consensus target price of $114.06, indicating a potential downside of 28.92%. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $23.67, indicating a potential downside of 7.62%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Enphase Energy.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Tower Semiconductor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services. It also offers AC battery storage systems; Envoy communications gateway; and Enlighten cloud-based monitoring service, as well as other accessories. The company sells its solutions to solar distributors; and directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners, as well as directly to the homeowners and the do-it-yourself market through its legacy product upgrade program or online store. In addition, it offers online and in-person training resources for solar and storage installers, and Enphase system owners through its Enphase University. Enphase Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The company also offers transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical device products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

