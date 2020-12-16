EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) (LON:ENQ) Shares Gap Down to $11.86

EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) (LON:ENQ) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.86, but opened at $11.46. EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 348,530 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £201.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.38.

About EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

