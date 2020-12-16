Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s stock price was up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 2,027,930 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 442% from the average daily volume of 373,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enservco stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 465,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Enservco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Production Services and Completion Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

