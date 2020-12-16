Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Trading Up 5.7%

Enservco Co. (NYSE:ENSV)’s share price was up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 1,803,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 382% from the average daily volume of 373,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter.

Enservco Company Profile (NYSE:ENSV)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Production Services and Completion Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

