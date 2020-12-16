Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given New $102.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENTG. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $97.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 1.35. Entegris has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day moving average of $72.66.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,102.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 110.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 120,456 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Entegris by 15.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Entegris by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 33,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

