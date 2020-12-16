EnterCoin One Day Volume Reaches $42.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One EnterCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $35,803.30 and approximately $42.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00063648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00424255 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00019307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00025828 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin is a token. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net.

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

