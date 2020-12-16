EOS (EOS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.21 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.05 or 0.00014320 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 9% against the dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $2.86 billion and approximately $2.21 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,025,361,831 coins and its circulating supply is 938,661,819 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eos.io.

