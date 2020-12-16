Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EFX. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.63.

Equifax stock opened at $193.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $194.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,840,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $759,488,000 after purchasing an additional 59,446 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,849,000 after acquiring an additional 688,981 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 28.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,316,000 after acquiring an additional 460,957 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 13.0% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,521,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,789,000 after acquiring an additional 174,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Equifax by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $251,607,000 after acquiring an additional 188,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

