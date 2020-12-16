ERC20 Hits 24-Hour Volume of $21,256.00 (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $8.94 million and approximately $21,256.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00064021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00424788 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00019545 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025456 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is belance.io.

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.