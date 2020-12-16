Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) (LON:ESC) Shares Gap Down to $14.70

Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) (LON:ESC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.70, but opened at $14.25. Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 634,227 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.27. The company has a market cap of £10.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.67.

Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) Company Profile (LON:ESC)

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

