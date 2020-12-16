ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

ESE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESE stock opened at $105.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.07. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $107.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.54 and its 200 day moving average is $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $208.03 million for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 57,466 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 290,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,523,000 after purchasing an additional 42,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $228,821,000 after purchasing an additional 39,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,677,000 after purchasing an additional 35,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.