Espers One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,014.00 (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Espers has a total market cap of $427,364.94 and approximately $3,014.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Espers has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,808.00 or 1.00211808 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00025966 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008245 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.40 or 0.00493144 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.87 or 0.00741030 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00141040 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Espers Profile

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Espers is espers.io.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

