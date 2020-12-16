Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Shares Gap Up to $6.25

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $7.17. Esports Entertainment Group shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 14,929 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $82.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

