Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Price Reaches $0.0000

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. Ethereum Meta has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $2,502.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Meta token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00025591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00146512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.53 or 0.00848529 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00183142 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00424966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00142260 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00085463 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta’s genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Meta Token Trading

Ethereum Meta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.