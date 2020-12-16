EtherGem Price Up 10.8% Over Last Week (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 16th. EtherGem has a total market cap of $380,517.18 and $30,014.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EtherGem has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EtherGem

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io.

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

